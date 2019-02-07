|
LEWIS GERTRUDE
Age 93 of Pittsburgh, formerly of North Carolina passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Loving wife of the late Paul Lewis; beloved mother of the late Lawrence Dixon; grandmother of Jamal Dixon and Khadijah Dixon; great-grandmother of Jmier Dixon, Lawrence Dixon, Karim Dixon and Karron Dixon; best friend of Frances Parker. Gertrude retired from the USPS. Friends received Friday, 10 a.m., until time of service at noon at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 412-241-5415, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pgh., 15235.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019