Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
10940 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
10940 Frankstown Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
GERTRUDE LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS GERTRUDE

Age 93 of Pittsburgh, formerly of North Carolina passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Loving wife of the late Paul Lewis; beloved mother of the late Lawrence Dixon; grandmother of Jamal Dixon and Khadijah Dixon; great-grandmother of Jmier Dixon, Lawrence Dixon, Karim Dixon and Karron Dixon; best friend of Frances Parker. Gertrude retired from the USPS. Friends received Friday, 10 a.m., until time of service at noon at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 412-241-5415, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pgh., 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.