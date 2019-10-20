|
|
GUINEY GERTRUDE LOUISE
Gertrude Louise Guiney, 97, of Mt. Lebanon died Friday, October 11, 2019, at Asbury Heights Senior Living Facility. Trudy was born in Brockton, MA on August 19, 1922. She was the third of ten children of Philip Brady and Mary (Sullivan) Brady. Trudy graduated first in her class from Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing in Quincy, MA. She loved her work as a Registered Nurse, and then became a devoted and loving mother. Trudy married William B. Guiney of Parkesburg, PA, in 1947 and they were married for 52 years before Bill's death in 1998. Trudy is survived by her son, Daniel M. Guiney (Kay) of Irvine, CA, and daughter, Sharon L. Slavick (Frank) of Redmond, WA. Her son, Dr. William Guiney, Jr. (Kathy), of Cooperstown, NY, died in 2006. She is survived as well by seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. Trudy was a resident of Asbury Heights Senior Living Facility in Mt. Lebanon, PA, for almost 20 years. She had previously lived in Bethel Park, PA; Bay Village, OH; and a home in Mt. Lebanon, PA. A graveside memorial service is planned for November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Upper Octorara Cemetery. For additional information, please contact Wilde Funeral Home in Parkesburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Gertrude L. Guiney to the Asbury Foundation, 700 Bower Hill Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp, 412-563-2800. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019