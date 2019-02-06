MACHER GERTRUDE M. (CONOVER)

Age 77, on Saturday, February 2, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Loving wife for 55 years to the late Norman J. Macher. Beloved mother of Deborah (Ray) Doyle, Norm (Jason), and Alan (Thomas) Macher. Grandmother of Adam (Meghan) and Ryan (Anne). Great-Grandmother of Makenzie. Sister of the late Rosemary Vesch, Alice Herman, and Margaret Meanor. Gertrude's family want to give special thanks to Mercy, Kane Rehab and St. Clair Hospital for all the caring souls who took care of her. Visitations Thursday 4-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road, where relatives and friends are invited to attend her Services on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fundraiser has been established under her name at www2.jdrf.org. www.BoronFuneralHome.com