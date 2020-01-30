|
SCHATZEL GERTRUDE M.
Of Ross Twp., on Monday, January 27, 2020. Went home to be with her lord. Born February 9, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Schneider) Schatzel; loving sister of Armella Rombach (Clyde) and the late Anthony Schatzel, Alcuin Schatzel, Herbert Schatzel, and Virgilia Yester; also survived by three god daughters and many nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila, 1000 Avila Court Pittsburgh, PA 15237 on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020