Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE SCHATZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE M. SCHATZEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE M. SCHATZEL Obituary
SCHATZEL GERTRUDE M.

Of Ross Twp., on Monday, January 27, 2020. Went home to be with her lord. Born February 9, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Schneider) Schatzel; loving sister of Armella Rombach (Clyde) and the late Anthony Schatzel, Alcuin Schatzel, Herbert Schatzel, and Virgilia Yester; also survived by three god daughters and many nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila, 1000 Avila Court Pittsburgh, PA 15237 on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -