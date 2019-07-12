SCURRIA GERTRUDE M. "TRUDY" (RESCH)

Age 88, of Chapel Hill, NC, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. To the end, she maintained a strong will and independent spirit that marked her life. Trudy was born in Salzburg, Austria on July 18, 1930 and grew up during its occupation and eventual liberation. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Vincent James "Jim" Scurria; sister-in-law, Rose Hurney and husbands, Fred and Don; and sister-in-law, Yolanda Smallhoover and husband, Mark. She was a beloved mother to her five sons, James (Susan) of Wilmington, DE; Michael (Paula) of Dublin, OH; Daniel Scurria of Columbus, OH; David (Lisa) of Dublin, OH; and Mark (Amy) of Chapel Hill, NC; and a loving grandmother to Andrew, Evan, Allison, Brian, Stephen, Matthew, Catherine, Caitlin, William and Isabella as well as four great-grandchildren. She met the love of her life while Jim was stationed in Austria serving in the U.S. Army. Together, they raised five sons, though Jim gave any credit for their successes to Trudy. She graciously endured more than ten household moves through seven states and even back to Germany for a stint near the end of Jim's career. Once retired, Trudy and Jim traveled extensively, often with Yolanda and Mark. Trudy also enjoyed the challenge of solving the daily crossword puzzle and was an accomplished cook and baker. She especially took pleasure in making her homemade coffee cake and pizzelles, to the delight of her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a kind, devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. The family would like to thank the staff at Carolina Meadows for their compassionate care and the staff at UNC Hospice for the attention and comfort they gave Trudy these last few weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Trudy to UNC Hospice. Memorial gifts may be made online at go.unc.edu/unchospice or via check payable to The Medical Foundation of NC, 123 Franklin Street, Suite 510; Chapel Hill, NC 27516. A service of remembrance will be planned for later this summer. Condolences may be shared at cremationsocietync.com.