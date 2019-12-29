Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GERTRUDE ZACHOCKI
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation of the Lord Parish
GERTRUDE M. "TRUDY" (ORLOWSKI) ZACHOCKI

GERTRUDE M. "TRUDY" (ORLOWSKI) ZACHOCKI Obituary
ZACHOCKI GERTRUDE M. "TRUDY" (ORLOWSKI)

Age 98, of Ross Township and Lawrenceville, passed peacefully to be with the Lord, on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Zachocki, Sr.; mother of Charles A. (Nancy) Zachocki, Jr.; sister of the late Richard J. (surviving wife Eleanor) Orlowski; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Trudy was a woman of great faith in Our Lord. She was a member of the Nativity Women's Guild/Christian Mothers and the Ladies of Charity. Trudy volunteered at St. Benedict Meals on Wheels and was a 37 year volunteer at the Little Sisters of the Poor. Trudy's family would like to thank the staff at Canterbury Place for their loving care. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Incarnation of the Lord Parish on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
