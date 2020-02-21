|
OGRODOWSKI GERTRUDE MARTHA
Age 100, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Bridgeville Rehab and Care Center, Bridgeville. She was born January 28, 1920 in Pittsburgh; a daughter of the late Frank and Pearl Rzepka Meyer. Raised in Pittsburgh, Gertrude spent most of her life in Canonsburg where she was a devoted member of the former St. Genevieve and then St. Patrick Roman Catholic Churches. She was a member of the Orchard Lake Society and the Christian Mothers. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed in the Kitchen at Gimels Department store's restaurant for many years and the former Mt. Lebanon Country Club. Gert enjoyed growing her tomatoes and gardening, baking and cooking Polish food, listening to Polka bands and dancing in her younger years. On October 25, 1941 she married Victor T. Ogrodowski who passed away November 1, 2011. Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Eugene Ogrodowski of Washington, her daughter, Victoria Davidson Butka and her husband, Raymond Butka of Washington two grandchildren, Tanya (Gaspar) Barcinas and Richard (Shawn) Ogrodowski, five great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Grayson, Trey, Drew and Ryland, her brother, Bernie (Rosary) Meyer of Brookline, sister, Rita Moore of Bethel Park and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Ogrodowski was the last of her immediate family. Deceased in addition to her husband and parents is her brother, Frank Meyer and sisters Loretta Karabinos and Florence Martin. Friends and family are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg 724-745-8120 where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020