Heaven gained an angel on April 26, 2019 when Gertrude Satala Maxin of Munhall passed peacefully in her sleep at St. Anne Home in Greensburg, PA. She was born on November 10, 1922 as the youngest of ten children. Throughout her lifetime, Gertrude built a legacy of love based on the two most important things in her life: her strong Catholic faith and love of family. She was well known for her Polish cooking and baking, particularly her lady locks. As a young lady during World War II, Gertrude wanted to do her part and volunteered to move to Washington, D.C. to be a telephone operator to connect service members with their families in the U.S. during the war. She was married to Andrew Maxin for 50 years and has four children: the late Paul Maxin, Ron Maxin (Linda), Mary Lou Enright (the late Tom), and John Maxin (Marianne). Gertrude is also survived by five grandchildren: Jennifer Simon (Ted), Tommy Enright (Lorraine), David Enright (Mindy), Milissa Maxin, and Stefanie Maxin. Additionally, Gertrude has four great grandchildren: Addie Simon, Ellie Enright, Andrew Enright, and Bridget Enright. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the nurses and aides at St. Anne's, as well as the Felician nuns and Daughters of Mary who took care of her both physically and spiritually. Gertrude considered these people very special friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity or Catholic Church of your choice. The viewing will be Monday, April 29th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME in Munhall. The funeral mass will be at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Munhall on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.