FILE GERTRUDE MAY
Age 79, of Ben Avon, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved companion of the late Robert Somerhalder and precious daughter of the late David W. and Gertrude (Uhernik) File she is survived by dear friends and loving extended family as well as her dearly loved Sheltie, Xani. After graduating Quaker Valley High School in 1958, Trudy began a long and successful career at HJ Heinz retiring in the late 90's. After retirement she was as busy as ever. She loved to travel, read, knit and serve others. She was a dedicated volunteer serving in various capacities at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, The Avonworth Historical Society, Brother's Brother Foundation, The Pittsburgh Opera and Pittsburgh Public Theater. She was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon and served as a Stephen Minister as well as in other capacities at the church. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Trudy's wonderful friends, Mary Ellen Davisson, Lois Appel and the congregation and staff at The Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon for their help and dedication to Trudy. We would also like to thank the kind staff at Good Samaritan Hospice House at Wexford. Trudy was a kind, lovely and accomplished woman with a wonderful sense of humor whose memory will live on in our hearts forever. Please join us for a celebration of her life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, 7501 Church Avenue, Ben Avon, PA. Arrangements by MCDONALD-LINN FUNERAL HOME, INC., www.mcdonald-linn.com. If desired memorial contributions may be made in Trudy's memory to Salvation Army, Brother's Brother, The Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon or a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020