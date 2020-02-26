|
TEPPER GERTRUDE (KLIEGER)
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Tepper. Beloved mother of Marc Jay (Karen) Tepper and Ronald Michael (Diane) Tepper. Sister of Herman (Anne) Klieger. Grandma of Shaina Vojtko (John Anderson) and Molly Tepper (Nick Blicha). Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and then proceed to Machsikei Hadas Cemetery for 2:30 p.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to , 444 Liberty Avenue, #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020