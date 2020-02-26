Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:30 PM
Machsikei Hadas Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE TEPPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE (KLIEGER) TEPPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE (KLIEGER) TEPPER Obituary
TEPPER GERTRUDE (KLIEGER)

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Tepper. Beloved mother of Marc Jay (Karen) Tepper and Ronald Michael (Diane) Tepper. Sister of Herman (Anne) Klieger. Grandma of Shaina Vojtko (John Anderson) and Molly Tepper (Nick Blicha). Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and then proceed to Machsikei Hadas Cemetery for 2:30 p.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to , 444 Liberty Avenue, #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -