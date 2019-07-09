Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE YANKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE V. (HUFNAGEL) YANKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE V. (HUFNAGEL) YANKE Obituary
YANKE GERTRUDE V. (HUFNAGEL)

At the age of 92, on July 6, 2019, our dearest mother left this world to be with her late husband, Robert T. Yanke, Sr. Gertrude was the remaining member of her generation in the Hufnagel family, of which she was the last of 13 children born to the late Ulrich and Lorena Hufnagel. She is survived by daughters, Carol (the late Charles) Horvath and Diane (Paul) Marion; a son, Donald (Karen) and the late Robert "Jed" Yanke. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Gertrude was a proud life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for 75 years. She was a LPN and enjoyed being owner of Her Highness Queen Shoppe in West Park. She then retired and cared for five children of family members for several years. Gertrude passed away peacefully due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease just 12 days before her 93rd birthday. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Visitation will be held at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, on WEDNESDAY, July 10, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., with a service at 7:30 p.m.  Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now