YANKE GERTRUDE V. (HUFNAGEL)

At the age of 92, on July 6, 2019, our dearest mother left this world to be with her late husband, Robert T. Yanke, Sr. Gertrude was the remaining member of her generation in the Hufnagel family, of which she was the last of 13 children born to the late Ulrich and Lorena Hufnagel. She is survived by daughters, Carol (the late Charles) Horvath and Diane (Paul) Marion; a son, Donald (Karen) and the late Robert "Jed" Yanke. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Gertrude was a proud life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for 75 years. She was a LPN and enjoyed being owner of Her Highness Queen Shoppe in West Park. She then retired and cared for five children of family members for several years. Gertrude passed away peacefully due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease just 12 days before her 93rd birthday. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Visitation will be held at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, on WEDNESDAY, July 10, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., with a service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.