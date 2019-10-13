|
KEARNS GERVASE
Age 91, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 of Mt. Oliver. Beloved wife of the late William M.; mother of Leonard (Peg), William (Connie), Doreen (Glenn) Eisel, Thomas and the late Michael (survived by Sherri) Kearns; grandmother of Kevin (Samantha) and Brian Kearns, Kelli Haberman, Richard Kenney, Jennifer (Mike) Haberman, Julie (Ian) Lucci, Glenn (Alyssa) Eisel, Kimberly (Dave) Walley and Lauren Eisel; great-grandmother of 12; sister of the late Charles Hegerle. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Monday from 2-8 p.m. Where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the John F. Slater Funeral Home Chapel. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019