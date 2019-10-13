Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
GERVASE KEARNS

GERVASE KEARNS Obituary
KEARNS GERVASE

Age 91, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 of Mt. Oliver. Beloved wife of the late William M.; mother of Leonard (Peg), William (Connie), Doreen (Glenn) Eisel, Thomas and the late Michael (survived by Sherri) Kearns; grandmother of Kevin (Samantha) and Brian Kearns, Kelli Haberman, Richard Kenney, Jennifer (Mike) Haberman, Julie (Ian) Lucci, Glenn (Alyssa) Eisel,  Kimberly (Dave) Walley and Lauren Eisel; great-grandmother of 12; sister of the late Charles Hegerle.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Monday from 2-8 p.m. Where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the John F. Slater Funeral Home Chapel. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
