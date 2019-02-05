|
BUSHA GILBERT A.
Age 80 of Grove City, formerly of Pgh. On Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved father of Thomas S. Busha, Gina M. Busha (Ronald Gates), Kimbrlee Jo (Tony West) and Marc Busha; grandfather of James, Blake, Au-Bree and Delaney; son of the late Charles A. and Lavina; brother of Lawrence (Bonnie) Busha of Queen Creek, AZ, Maria and Paul Lawrence and the late Charles and Ralph Busha and Pat Buzard. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 12 noon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019