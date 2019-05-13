THOMAS GILBERT H.

Age 83, of Plum Boro, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Eunice (Heid) Thomas; father of Jeffrey G. Thomas (Melsina) and Sheila R. Wilkinson (Roy); grandfather of Cassandra, Abby and Kyle Wilkinson, and Sadie and Ty Thomas; brother of Charles Thomas (Linda), Rose Baronie, Joyce Stover, and the late Tillie Lissner. He was a longtime active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and retired from Edgewater Steel Co. after 34 years as a machinist. Friends will be received Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m., and Wednesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4503 Old William Penn Hwy. in Monroeville (everyone please meet at the Church). Interment following in Plum Creek Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.