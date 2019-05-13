|
|
THOMAS GILBERT H.
Age 83, of Plum Boro, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Eunice (Heid) Thomas; father of Jeffrey G. Thomas (Melsina) and Sheila R. Wilkinson (Roy); grandfather of Cassandra, Abby and Kyle Wilkinson, and Sadie and Ty Thomas; brother of Charles Thomas (Linda), Rose Baronie, Joyce Stover, and the late Tillie Lissner. He was a longtime active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and retired from Edgewater Steel Co. after 34 years as a machinist. Friends will be received Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m., and Wednesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4503 Old William Penn Hwy. in Monroeville (everyone please meet at the Church). Interment following in Plum Creek Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019