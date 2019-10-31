|
TYGART, SR. GILBERT HAROLD
Age 72, of South Side (Pittsburgh) passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Anna Bertha (Castner) Tygart for 50 years, having just marked their anniversary on June 14. Gil was born on December 27, 1946, in Joplin, MO to the late Maxine (Rundle) Phillips. After high school, Gil served in the Job Corps and then worked for Philco Ford. He eventually settled in Ambler, PA where he met and married the love of his life Anna Bertha Castner. Gil owned and operated Ambler Business Machines for 13 years before moving to Pittsburgh in 1990 and worked for Aetna until his retirement in 2012. Gil loved tinkering with computers, working in his shop, helping family members, and especially spending time with his grandkids. No one could rock suspenders like Gil. Gil is survived by his three children: son, Gilbert H. Tygart, Jr. and wife, Angie of Bethel Park; daughter, Trudy Latoche and husband, Joe of Ross Township; and Tracie Tygart of South Side; cherished "Pap Pap" to Aidan, Jakob, Trey and Madison; sisters, Judy Wilson and Diane Atkinson Baker; brothers, Jerry Tygart and Leon Black; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, Gil was preceded in death by sisters, Joyce Tygart and Vicki Wilson; and brother, Stevie Wilson. Family and friends will be received at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on November 2, 2019, at the BEINHAUER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, on 2630 West Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Autism Speaks at https://autismspeaks.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019