John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
THE REV. DR. GILBERT J. FITZSIMMONS


1942 - 2019
FITZSIMMONS THE REV. DR. GILBERT J.

On Sunday, October 6, 2019 of Pleasant Hills. Beloved husband of 54 years to Susan H. Fitzsimmons; father of Heather (Kyle) Glenn; grandfather of Samantha Glenn; son of the late David and Lucille Fitzsimmons; brother of David R. (Susan), Wesley "Doc" (Jennifer) and Raymond (Marilyn) Fitzsimmons; also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Jo and David Ours and numerous nieces and nephews. Gil was a graduate of Davis & Elkins College, former Chaplain Intern/Resident at Central State Hospital, also a graduate of Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA, Columbia Theological Seminary, and the University of Pittsburgh. He served as Associate Pastor at Brentwood Presbyterian Church, was former Pastor at Pine Creek & Hoboken Churches and also the Former Pastor at Knoxville United Church. Gil was an avid swimmer and runner, held a black-belt in judo, loved to play golf and was the best amateur photographer in the family. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Westminster Presbyterian Church.  Interment will be held privately.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
