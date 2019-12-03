|
|
GIGLER GILBERT L.
Age 90, of Ohio Twp., on December 1, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia Farrell Gigler. Cherished father of Linda Green and Kathy Krahe (Michael). Loving grandfather of Chelsea and Mackenzie Green and Kelly Flaherty (Sean). Adoring great-grandfather of Makenna Flaherty. Loving companion of Carole Torso and her children, Gary (Clare) Torso and the late Greg Torso; grandchildren, Lauren Orkis (Steve) and Kathleen Torso and great-granddaughter, Josie Orkis. Gil was a WWII Navy Veteran and proud member of the Elevator Constructors, Local #6. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019