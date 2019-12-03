Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
More Obituaries for GILBERT GIGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GILBERT L. GIGLER

GILBERT L. GIGLER Obituary
Age 90, of Ohio Twp., on December 1, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia Farrell Gigler. Cherished father of Linda Green and Kathy Krahe (Michael). Loving grandfather of Chelsea and Mackenzie Green and Kelly Flaherty (Sean). Adoring great-grandfather of Makenna Flaherty. Loving companion of Carole Torso and her children, Gary (Clare) Torso and the late Greg Torso; grandchildren, Lauren Orkis (Steve) and Kathleen Torso and great-granddaughter, Josie Orkis. Gil was a WWII Navy Veteran and proud member of the Elevator Constructors, Local #6. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
