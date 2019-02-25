Home

Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
GILBERT L. GOSCICKI

GOSCICKI GILBERT L.

Age 50 of the South Side, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Beloved son of Dolores Goscicki and John Ramos; father of Gilbert "Gibby" (Sarah) Goscicki; brother of the late James "OJ" Parker and survived by John (Amy) Winegarden; nephew of Ruth and Tony Levenson and the late Evelyn Kronket; cousin of Tony and Richie; uncle of Jonathon and Jarrod Winegarden; beloved family member to Shannon Flanigan and Tony Vojtash. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2323 E. Carson St., where blessing service will be held Wednesday evening.


www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
