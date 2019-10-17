|
|
WILLIAMS GILBERT M. "GIBBY"
Age 63 of Pittsburgh unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019. Son of the late Gilbert and Bernadette Williams; foster son of Bill and the late Mary Remele; brother of Harry Williams, Edward Williams, Jeanne Holl, Bill Remele, Mary Mullinary, David Remele, Julie Remele and the late John Remele; longtime friend and companion of Andrea Doyle. Gil was a longtime grounds keeper at CCAC. Family and friends received Saturday 2-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019