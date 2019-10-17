Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GILBERT M. "GIBBY" WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS GILBERT M. "GIBBY"

Age 63 of Pittsburgh unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019. Son of the late Gilbert and Bernadette Williams; foster son of Bill and the late Mary Remele; brother of Harry Williams, Edward Williams, Jeanne Holl, Bill Remele, Mary Mullinary, David Remele, Julie Remele and the late John Remele; longtime friend and companion of Andrea Doyle. Gil was a longtime grounds keeper at CCAC. Family and friends received Saturday 2-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
