BLOCK GILBERT MORTON
On Thursday, September 12, 2019, of Naples, FL, born in Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of Diane Berkowitz Block; cherished father of Susan and Dr. Robert Fishman, Dr. Howard and Loren Block and the late Steven (surviving spouse, Kristie) Block; son of the late Sigmund and Lena Block; brother of the late Sidney, Bernard and Gerald Block; adoring grandfather of Logan and Kelsey Block (Andrew Zenger), Arielle, Alec and Chloe Fishman, Gregory, Melissa, Erica and Emily Block. Gilbert was a merchant in McKees Rocks and Homestead and then became a financial advisor at Paine Webber for 20 years. He was active in the Jewish Federation of Naples where he was a Vice President. He was a Commander of the Jewish War Veterans Post 202 for ten years and a docent at the Holocaust Museum for many years after he and his wife of 63 years retired and moved to Naples, FL in 2000. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 1 p.m. and then proceed to Beth Shalom Cemetery for 2 p.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to Chabad of Naples, 1789 Mandarin Road, Naples, FL 34102 or Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 4760 Tamiami Trail, N. Naples, FL 34103 or Jewish Federation of Collier County, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, #2201, Naples, FL 34109 or Jewish War Veterans, Post 202, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, #2201, Naples, FL 34109. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019