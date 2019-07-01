Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
RADZIUKINAS GILBERT "GIL"

Age 79, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of 52 years to Mary Rose (Knorr); father of Kirk (Rose) and Eric; grandfather of Joshua, Michael (Erika), Jacob, Dylan and Gage; great-grandfather of Maxton and Jackson; son of the late Bernard and Frances (Wozniak) Radziukinas; brother of the late Ronald (survived by Mary Ann). Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019
