Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
GILBERT WEIL

GILBERT WEIL Obituary
WEIL GILBERT

Age 88, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, June 14, 2019. Survived by his loving wife, Ilene; devoted sons, Dennis (Lorise) and Jay; stepsons, Richard and Robert (Georgina) Jacobson; son of the late Jonas and Anne; grandfather of Arnie, Zachary, and Nathan; brother of Charlotte (Sid) Schwimmer, the late Greta (the late Bill) Williams, and the late Frayda (the late Ted) Century. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Monday, at 12 Noon, at West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. Contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
