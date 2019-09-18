Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GILDA TASSONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GILDA S. (CORTESE) TASSONE


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GILDA S. (CORTESE) TASSONE Obituary
TASSONE GILDA S. (CORTESE)

Age 91, of Moon/ Coraopolis area all her life, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital from a stroke. She was born on April 10, 1928, in Coraopolis, one of five to the late Pietro and Annina (Chiodo) Cortese. Gilda was born and raised in Coraopolis and there she met the love of her life, Rocco D. Tassone, who survives her. They were married October 8, 1949, just days short of their 70th wedding anniversary. Together, they were blessed with three loving sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Susan of Wexford, Gary and Anna of Chippewa and Mark and Angela of Kennedy; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Isabel), Lisa (Jordan) Knapp, Tina (Andrew) Miller, Jarrett (Rebecca), Anthony (Jing), Daniel, Stephanie (Tyler) Deluco and Enrica; proud great grandmother of Elena, Marcelo, Rocco, Carter and expecting two more, one in November and December; well-loved sister of Dina Madia of Coraopolis and the late Mary Mastrangelo, Nick and Tony Cortese; also loving nieces and nephews. Gilda was a member of St. Joseph Church and former Christian Mother. She had worked at Laughlin Children's Center in Sewickley. Gilda was the ultimate loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, her greatest joy was her family. She loved to cook and spoil them all. She just reveled in her family and completed their lives with her love. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her name to St. Joseph Church or Laughlin's Children's Center.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GILDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now