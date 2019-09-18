|
|
TASSONE GILDA S. (CORTESE)
Age 91, of Moon/ Coraopolis area all her life, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital from a stroke. She was born on April 10, 1928, in Coraopolis, one of five to the late Pietro and Annina (Chiodo) Cortese. Gilda was born and raised in Coraopolis and there she met the love of her life, Rocco D. Tassone, who survives her. They were married October 8, 1949, just days short of their 70th wedding anniversary. Together, they were blessed with three loving sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Susan of Wexford, Gary and Anna of Chippewa and Mark and Angela of Kennedy; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Isabel), Lisa (Jordan) Knapp, Tina (Andrew) Miller, Jarrett (Rebecca), Anthony (Jing), Daniel, Stephanie (Tyler) Deluco and Enrica; proud great grandmother of Elena, Marcelo, Rocco, Carter and expecting two more, one in November and December; well-loved sister of Dina Madia of Coraopolis and the late Mary Mastrangelo, Nick and Tony Cortese; also loving nieces and nephews. Gilda was a member of St. Joseph Church and former Christian Mother. She had worked at Laughlin Children's Center in Sewickley. Gilda was the ultimate loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, her greatest joy was her family. She loved to cook and spoil them all. She just reveled in her family and completed their lives with her love. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her name to St. Joseph Church or Laughlin's Children's Center.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019