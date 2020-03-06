MEIERAN GILLIAN MARINA

Of Point Breeze passed away from Alzheimer's on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Meieran; loving mother of David and Dolly Meieran; sister-in-law to Eugene and Roz Meieran. Born in London, England, she moved to Brazil as a teenager before coming to the United States to attend Purdue University. It was there where she met the man she would eventually marry and settled in Pittsburgh. As it happened, Gillian would later return to Brazil for another spell, this time with her husband and two kids in tow. Even after returning to the States, Gillian remained a bona fide Brazilophile, often speaking in Portuguese to anyone within earshot. In addition to Brazil, another one of Gillian's passions was Gilbert and Sullivan, and for two decades she sang with the Pittsburgh Savoyards (and occasionally as a substitute for ordinary conversation). One of her proudest achievements was her career as an educator of the visually impaired. She taught at the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children, went on to earn her PhD from Pitt, and then worked with the Allegheny Intermediate Unit as a Supervisor. Gillian had quick wit and loved to laugh, endearing her to many friends and relatives. She will be sorely missed. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. No prior visitation. Interment Temple Sinai Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to www.pittsburghsavoyards.org or www.humaneanimalrescue.org. www.schugar.com