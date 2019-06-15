|
DEMARIA GINA (CONTE)
Age 71, of Monroeville, formerly Penn Hills, passed away on June 13, 2019; Beloved wife of Jerry DeMaria (50 years); loving mother of Sherri Stonecipher (Robert), Michelle Burger (Bradley), and Anthony DeMaria (fiance: Nina Barkley); grandmother of Tristan, Trevor, Nathan, Rachel, Anthony, Jr., Isabella, Remington; sister of Joe (Phyllis), Robert (Carole), Dominic (Maggie), and Philip Conte (Susie), Geraldine Greblun, the late Lawrence (Elsie) and Lorraine Conte; also many nieces and nephews; Friends received Sunday 12 - 6 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gina's memory will be accepted by the family.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 15, 2019