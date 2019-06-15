Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for GINA DEMARIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GINA (CONTE) DEMARIA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GINA (CONTE) DEMARIA Obituary
DEMARIA GINA (CONTE)

Age 71, of Monroeville, formerly Penn Hills, passed away on June 13, 2019; Beloved wife of Jerry DeMaria (50 years); loving mother of Sherri Stonecipher (Robert), Michelle Burger (Bradley), and Anthony DeMaria (fiance: Nina Barkley); grandmother of Tristan, Trevor, Nathan, Rachel, Anthony, Jr., Isabella, Remington; sister of Joe (Phyllis), Robert (Carole), Dominic (Maggie), and Philip Conte (Susie), Geraldine Greblun, the late Lawrence (Elsie) and Lorraine Conte; also many nieces and nephews; Friends received Sunday 12 - 6 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gina's memory will be accepted by the family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now