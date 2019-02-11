|
|
DiGREGORY GINA M. (FISHER)
Age 60, of the South Hills, on February 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late Thomas "Spanky"; beloved daughter of the late Richard and Marie Fisher; cherished mother of Jamie Saunders (Jason) and Ryan (Jessica); adoring NaNut to Austin, Gabriel and Charlie. Gina leaves a host of other relatives and friends who truly loved her and will miss her dearly. Visitation Tuesday, 4 p.m., until the 8 p.m., service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226 412-343-1506 or
ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019