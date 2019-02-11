Home

GINA M. (FISHER) DiGREGORY

GINA M. (FISHER) DiGREGORY Obituary
DiGREGORY GINA M. (FISHER)

Age 60, of the South Hills, on February 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late Thomas "Spanky"; beloved daughter of the late Richard and Marie Fisher; cherished mother of Jamie Saunders (Jason) and Ryan (Jessica); adoring NaNut to Austin, Gabriel and Charlie. Gina leaves a host of other relatives and friends who truly loved her and will miss her dearly. Visitation Tuesday, 4 p.m., until the 8 p.m., service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226 412-343-1506 or


ballfc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
