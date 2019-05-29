|
GULLI GIOVANNI
On Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born August 2, 1918, in Reggio Calabria, Italy. Son of the late Nicola and Giovanna (Faldoto) Gulli; beloved husband of the late Domenica; loving father of Nicola (Anna) Gulli and his family of Italy, Giuseppe (Maria) Gulli, Adolfa Gulli, Angela (Rosario) Cuzzocrea, Umberto (Cathy) Gulli, Fortunata Walker and her late husband, Robert Walker, Jr., Aurelio (Lisa) Gulli, Antonio Gulli, Pia Decima Gulli, and the late Antonino Gulli and his survivng wife, Allegra Gulli; 21 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Giovanni married Domenica in 1938 and moved to America in May of 1966. NO VISITATION. Prayers will be said on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
