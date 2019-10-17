Home

D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3964
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
GIOVANNI PALMIERI Obituary
PALMIERI GIOVANNI

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019; beloved husband of Clementina Rattenni; loving father of Marie Mack (Gary) and Croce George Palmieri (Lori); grandfather of Danielle Liesch (Andy), Angela Jenkins (Justin), Anthony and Olivia Palmieri; great-grandfather of Patience, Makenzie and Raelynn. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St. Carnegie Friday 2-4 6-8 p.m. Blessing service Saturday 9:30 a.m. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
