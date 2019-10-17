|
PALMIERI GIOVANNI
On Wednesday, October 16, 2019; beloved husband of Clementina Rattenni; loving father of Marie Mack (Gary) and Croce George Palmieri (Lori); grandfather of Danielle Liesch (Andy), Angela Jenkins (Justin), Anthony and Olivia Palmieri; great-grandfather of Patience, Makenzie and Raelynn. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St. Carnegie Friday 2-4 6-8 p.m. Blessing service Saturday 9:30 a.m. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019