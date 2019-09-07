|
|
BELLISARIO GIUSEPPE
Peacefully on September 4, 2019, Joe age 93 of Oakland went to be with his beloved late wife Filomena; loving father of Adriana Bellisario, Joseph Bellisario and Mary (Mark) Neal; devoted grandfather of Phillip (Elisa) Cupelli, Melina Haughey, Daniel (Bradleigh) Neal, Alexandra Neal, Dominique, Joseph, Jr., Enzo and Gianna Bellisario and five great-grandchildren; brother of the late Desolina and Isidoro; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great friends. The love of his family was always the most important thing in his life. Joe was a Oakland Barber for 50 plus years and that is where he warmed people's lives with his genuine smile, caring ways and wonderful stories that he freely shared. Family and friends welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland) Saturday, 2-7 p.m. and Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Internment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Giuseppe's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019