Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
(412) 504-2000
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
Kennedy Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GIUSEPPE CARRABBIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIUSEPPE CARRABBIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GIUSEPPE CARRABBIA Obituary
CARRABBIA GIUSEPPE

Age 82, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Connie Carrabbia; brother of Carlo (Lina) Carrabbia, and Frank (the late Marie) Carrabbia; brother-in-law of Maria (Angelo) Ciaschi; uncle of Anna Maria, Guy, Amelia, Carlo, Jr., Roseanne, Tony, Robert, Frank, Jr., Ray, Timmy, Marco, Orsola, Diana and Linda. Also survived by several other family members. Joe worked for P.C. & Y Railroad for over 40 years. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Kennedy Twp. Location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 10 a.m. In St. Malachy Church., Kennedy Twp. Please view the family's online guestbook www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GIUSEPPE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries