CARRABBIA GIUSEPPE
Age 82, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Connie Carrabbia; brother of Carlo (Lina) Carrabbia, and Frank (the late Marie) Carrabbia; brother-in-law of Maria (Angelo) Ciaschi; uncle of Anna Maria, Guy, Amelia, Carlo, Jr., Roseanne, Tony, Robert, Frank, Jr., Ray, Timmy, Marco, Orsola, Diana and Linda. Also survived by several other family members. Joe worked for P.C. & Y Railroad for over 40 years. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Kennedy Twp. Location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 10 a.m. In St. Malachy Church., Kennedy Twp. Please view the family's online guestbook www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019