SCIULLI GIUSEPPINA
Of Oakland, passed away at the age of 102 on August 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorenzo of 54 years. Born and raised in Gamberale, Italy by her parents, Giuseppe and Felicita Falorio on March 17, 1917. She immigrated to America in 1959 where she raised her family. She is the loving mother of Carmen (Pat), Maria (the late Nunzio) Sciulli, Joseph (Sharon), the late Federico and Teresa (the late Dominic) Sciulli. Beloved "Nonna" to 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. A wonderful homemaker and devoted to the Blessed Mother, she was a frequent visitor to the Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation in Ohio. Visitation will be at BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317 on Monday August 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Cathedral in Oakland. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019