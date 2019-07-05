Home

More Obituaries for GIZELLA CHASKO
GIZELLA MARY (PERENYI) CHASKO

GIZELLA MARY (PERENYI) CHASKO Obituary
CHASKO GIZELLA MARY (PERENYI)

Of Munhall, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Chasko, Sr.; loving mother of Ilona Day, Monica (Anthony) Galore, Paul Chasko, Sr., and Mary Ann (Thomas) Tobin; grandmother of nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Filkohazi) Perenyi. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert P. Chasko, Jr.; granddaughter, Mariel Day, and her brothers Andrew and Nicholas Perenyi. Friends received at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St, Munhall, on Friday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Panachida at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, Munhall, followed by burial services. Gizella was sacristan at Duquesne University's Trinity Hall Oratory and at St. Elias, where for many years she presided over its Ladies Guild and organized pirohy and baked goods sales, food festivals, and bazaars. A former member of the Hungarian Dance Group of Western Pennsylvania, she performed with her children at the Pittsburgh Folk Festival, Renzie Park International Days, Kennywood, and elsewhere. She also volunteered her time at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, where, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name. www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
