DAUSCH GJERDE D.
Age 73, of O'Hara Twp., passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Dausch; loving mother of William (LouAnn) Dausch, Elizabeth (Josh) Crook, Sarah (Tony) McCafferty and Rachael (Richard) Graf; cherished grandmother of ten; and adoring sister of Dotti, Will, Marty and Rob. Visitation at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m. Burial to remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aspinwall Meal on Wheels, 450 Walnut St., Blawnox, PA 15238, where Gjerde volunteered for over twenty years. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019