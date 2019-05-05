Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 92, of Scott Twp, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wendell H. Moser; daughter of the late John and Mary Eddie (Coggin) Wells; loving mother of Mark (Carmen) Moser and Sandra (Roy) Jacobs; grandmother of Matthew, Deanna, Brandon Moser, and Alyssa, Grant, Samuel, Sarah Jacobs. Born and raised in Carnegie, Gladwyn was the second youngest of seven children, all of whom preceded her in death. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. During the 1950's, Gladwyn worked for Fidelity Trust Bank in the bookkeeping department. A long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Carnegie and John Knox Presbyterian Church, Gladwyn's love for hymns remained with her until the end. Friends welcome Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
