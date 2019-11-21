Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GLADYNE E. (METZGER) MONTOOTH

GLADYNE E. (METZGER) MONTOOTH Obituary
MONTOOTH GLADYNE E. (METZGER)

On Monday, November 18, 2019, Gladyne E. (Metzger) Montooth, of South Park. Daughter of the late Frank and Hilda (Dickinson) Metzger; beloved wife of the late Robert W. Montooth; cherished mother of Robert (Erma) Montooth, Ruth Ann "Pinky" (Bob) Cichowicz, and Ronald (Genelle) Montooth; grandmother of Dawn Noell, Jeremy, and Maegan; sister of the late Frank (survived by Marion) and Robert Metzger, Dolores Milan, Phyllis (Dady) Janscar, and Joan (survived by Donald) Mills; also survived by ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Gladyne was one of the founding members of Windover Hills United Methodist Church. There will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 p.m. in Windover Hills United Methodist Church. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. If desired, the family requests donations in Gladyne's name to Windover Hills United Methodist Church, 6751 Ridge Rd., Pgh., PA 15236. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
