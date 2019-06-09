POWERS GLADYS B. (ROBERTSON)

Age 80, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born May 2, 1939 in Rochester, she was a daughter of the late Merle and Gladys (Cravener) Robertson Gladys was a member of First United Methodist Church in Aliquippa, where she was active on many committees, and the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #164. She retired from Shiflet Imaging in Aliquippa, with 32 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Monteford "Monty" Powers; a brother, Merle Robertson; and two sisters, Edith Heaton, and Esther Harmon. Surviving are her daughter, Christine Powers and her wife, Sherri Ihrig; two sisters, Barbara McElhaney, and Susan (Alan) Tonda; a step-grandson, Colin (Alaina) Ihrig; two step-great-grandchildren, C.J., and Carter; and many loving nieces and nephews, whom she thought of as her own children. Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA. 15001, where a service will be held Tuesday at 11a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.