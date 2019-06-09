Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Resources
More Obituaries for GLADYS POWERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLADYS B. (ROBERTSON) POWERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GLADYS B. (ROBERTSON) POWERS Obituary
POWERS GLADYS B. (ROBERTSON)

Age 80, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born May 2, 1939 in Rochester, she was a daughter of the late Merle and Gladys (Cravener) Robertson Gladys was a member of First United Methodist Church in Aliquippa, where she was active on many committees, and the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #164. She retired from Shiflet Imaging in Aliquippa, with 32 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Monteford "Monty" Powers; a brother, Merle Robertson; and two sisters, Edith Heaton, and Esther Harmon. Surviving are her daughter, Christine Powers and her wife, Sherri Ihrig; two sisters, Barbara McElhaney, and Susan (Alan) Tonda; a step-grandson, Colin (Alaina) Ihrig; two step-great-grandchildren, C.J., and Carter; and many loving nieces and nephews, whom she thought of as her own children. Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA. 15001, where a service will be held Tuesday at 11a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now