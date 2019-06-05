DUPREE GLADYS D.

Passed away on April 25, 2019 in Alpharetta, GA. She was born on October 3, 1939 in Braddock, PA. She also spent a number of years in Plainfield and Morristown, NJ. She was preceded in death by her late husband, John Meadows; her parents, Luther and Gertrude Dupree; as well as a sister, Baby Gertrude. She attended the world famous Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, when she was able, but she always maintained her membership with the Unity Baptist Church in Braddock. Gladys retired from AT&T, where she was a Human Relations Associate in the Human Resources Department. She is survived by three siblings, Mary Thompson, Elaine (John) Wood and Luther (Delores) Dupree; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Unity Baptist Church in Braddock. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the service will begin at 12 p.m.