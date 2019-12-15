Home

Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
(412) 486-9086
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Royal Cemetery.
GLADYS "JEAN" DeFINIS

GLADYS "JEAN" DeFINIS Obituary
DeFINIS GLADYS "JEAN"

Age 79,  of Bellevue, formerly of North Side, Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is the daughter of the late Albert and Mildred (Stouffer) Elway and is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Anthony "Tony"  DeFinis; three brothers, David, Albert and Kevin; two sisters, Barbara and Carol Jane. Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Bill (Patty), Karen, Robert (Shelley) and Terri (John); one brother, Daniel; four sisters, Alice, Virginia, Eileen and Mary; eight grandchildren, Bill, Amber, Vaughn, Danielle, Ashley, Jessica, Johnny, and Tyler and three great-grandchildren, Aidan, Aurora, and Jules. Gladys absolutely loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very nurturing, caring and will always be remembered for her great sense of humor. She worked as a waitress, where she met her loving husband Tony at The Menu restaurant when he stopped in daily for lunch while working on the US Steel Tower; it was love at first site.  Anyone who knew Jean knew her favorite thing to eat was a cheeseburger and diet coke, and of her love of chocolate, right up until the end she would never say "no" to a Dove chocolate for dessert. Gladys loved the beach and her favorite vacation ever, was a trip to Hawaii in 1986 with her husband Tony. She always had a way of making people laugh and was known for her 'one liners'. She is very loved and will always be remembered and deeply missed by her family and friends. Friends will be received at the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME at Mt. Royal Cemetery, 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, on Monday, December 16, 2019 for an 11 a.m. Memorial Service in our funeral home Chapel, Ken Haselrig officiating.  Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
