GLADYS FLORENCE MAGNUS

MAGNUS GLADYS FLORENCE

Age 81, of Bethel Park, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick G. Magnus; daughter of the late Howard and Virginia Florence (Carney) O'Shell; loving mother of Virginia Magnus and Kathleen Magnus; cherished grandmother of Eric Frank, Bryan Magnus, and Sean Caton; great-grandmother of Grahf Caton. Family and friends welcome 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860) 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Blessing Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Committal prayers and burial to follow in Forest Lawn Gardens in McMurray. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested in Gladys' name to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pgh., PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 28, 2019
