Gladys George Keith, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at AHN Jefferson Hospital. Born September 27, 1923 in Baltimore, MD. Daughter of the late Albert and Anna Louise George. Wife of the late Deacon Robert Henry Keith, Sr. She was a retired crossing guard for West Jefferson Hills School District. Member and Deaconess of Morning Star Baptist Church, Clairton, PA. Gladys is survived by her children, Robert (Zenith) Keith, Jr., Sandra (Dr. Louis) Williams; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Calvin (Barbara) George, Herbert (Susan) George; sister-in-law, Almeda Pryor; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will be received Sunday, March 15th at Morning Star Baptist Church 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service Monday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m.