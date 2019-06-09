|
BICKEL GLADYS J.
Age 101, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Daniel R. Bickel; loving mother of Debra (Edwin) Anastasi and David (Judy) Bickel; stepmother of Guy, Rod and Cindi Bickel; cherished grandmother of Chris, Lauren, Madison, Collier and Anna Kate Bickel; sister of the late Helen Kehr, Ivy Kehr and Ann Buzza. Gladys' family would like to thank the staff of Mt. Vernon of South Park and 365 Hospice for the compassionate care they provided. Visitations were held privately. A blessing service for Gladys will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019