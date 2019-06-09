Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for GLADYS BICKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLADYS J. BICKEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GLADYS J. BICKEL Obituary
BICKEL GLADYS J.

Age 101, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Daniel R. Bickel; loving mother of Debra (Edwin) Anastasi and David (Judy) Bickel; stepmother of Guy, Rod and Cindi Bickel; cherished grandmother of Chris, Lauren, Madison, Collier and Anna Kate Bickel; sister of the late Helen Kehr, Ivy Kehr and Ann Buzza. Gladys' family would like to thank the staff of Mt. Vernon of South Park and 365 Hospice for the compassionate care they provided. Visitations were held privately. A blessing service for Gladys will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now