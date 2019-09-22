|
COXON GLADYS K. (KENNEDY)
Age 94, of Monroeville, passed away on September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John R. Coxon; loving mother of John R. (Mary Ellen) Coxon, Jr., Vicki C. (James) Sullivan, and Joseph H. Coxon; devoted grandmother of six and great-grandmother of seven. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth (Caldwell) Kennedy; and her brothers, Charles and Norman Kennedy. Gladys loved to travel with her husband in her earlier years. Most importantly, she always looked forward to spending time with her family and all her grandchildren. Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. & 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Interment will follow at Cross Roads Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019