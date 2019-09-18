|
|
HUDNALL GLADYS LEISER
It is with great sadness that the family of Gladys Leiser Hudnall announce her passing on August 5, 2019. Gladys was born in Toledo, OH on June 5, 1930. She was the daughter of Calvin Franklin Leiser and Myra Louise Aufderheide. She received her B.S. degree in Medical Technology from Ohio State University. That is where she met her late husband, Kenneth Leroy Hudnall. They were happily married for 63 years. They were long time members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Perrysville, PA. Gladys worked as a medical technologist at Sewickley Valley Hospital for 28 years, where she was recognized and respected by her coworkers for her knowledge and professionalism and rose to the position of Assistant Administrative Director of Laboratory Services. She retired in December 1995. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Walter Samuel Leiser. She is survived by her brother, Nelson Calvin Leiser of Tennessee; and six adult children, Michael (June), Diana (Charles), David (Melissa), Susan, Kathy (Lloyd) and Walter (Yvonne); and long-time family friend, Sue Thomas; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Colleen Zimmick for her loving care and support over the past two years. Gladys enjoyed the outdoors, reading, doing puzzles, and spending time with family, especially at the farm near Cooks Forest State Park. Services will be held at Allegheny National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Friday September 20th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of America. Arrangements are under the direction of HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp.(412-364-4444) where condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019