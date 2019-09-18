Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Allegheny National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for GLADYS HUDNALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLADYS LEISER HUDNALL


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLADYS LEISER HUDNALL Obituary
HUDNALL GLADYS LEISER

It is with great sadness that the family of Gladys Leiser Hudnall announce her passing on August 5, 2019. Gladys was born in Toledo, OH on June 5, 1930. She was the daughter of Calvin Franklin Leiser and Myra Louise Aufderheide. She received her B.S. degree in Medical Technology from Ohio State University. That is where she met her late husband, Kenneth Leroy Hudnall. They were happily married for 63 years. They were long time members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Perrysville, PA. Gladys worked as a medical technologist at Sewickley Valley Hospital for 28 years, where she was recognized and respected by her coworkers for her knowledge and professionalism and rose to the position of Assistant Administrative Director of Laboratory Services. She retired in December 1995. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Walter Samuel Leiser. She is survived by her brother, Nelson Calvin Leiser of Tennessee; and six adult children, Michael (June), Diana (Charles), David (Melissa), Susan, Kathy (Lloyd) and Walter (Yvonne); and long-time family friend, Sue Thomas; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Colleen Zimmick for her loving care and support over the past two years. Gladys enjoyed the outdoors, reading, doing puzzles, and spending time with family, especially at the farm near Cooks Forest State Park. Services will be held at Allegheny National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Friday September 20th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of America. Arrangements are under the direction of HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp.(412-364-4444) where condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLADYS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now