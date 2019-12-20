Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLADYS YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLADYS M. YOUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLADYS M. YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG GLADYS M.

Age 87, of West Mifflin, on December 19, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Frank O. and Myrtle (Sproul) Richards. She was a retired cook and bartender at Babe's Bar in Duquesne, a caretaker and worked at Duquesne and Homestead Senior Services, now known as Lifespan. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Duquesne, an avid bingo player and card player. She also enjoyed swimming and camping. Wife of the late Robert Barker and the late J. Austin Young. Mother of Robert Barker of Scottdale, Denise Wagner of Scottdale, and the late Freddy (surviving spouse Sue) Barker of West Mifflin; grandmother of Kelly (Brent) Hainzer, Jessica Cale and Angela Barker; great-grandmother of Amanda and Aaron Barker; sister of Ellen Coulter of Pittsburgh, Frank "Dewey" Richards of White Oak, Edwin "Eddie" (Carlene) Richards of Port Vue, late Clifford Richards, late Pete Richards, late Dorothy Giatroudakis, and the late Norma Price; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where her Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m., Pastor John Gropp officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Duquesne.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLADYS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
Download Now