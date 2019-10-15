Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for GLADYS MAHARAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLADYS (STALINSKY) MAHARAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLADYS (STALINSKY) MAHARAM Obituary
MAHARAM GLADYS (STALINSKY)

Of Oakland, formerly of Churchill, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Maharam; beloved mother of Francine Shapera; grandma of Rick, Marissa and Riley; stepmother of Ellie (Ed) Short and Jan Maharam (Phil); stepgrandma of Sarah (Andrew) Guy and Rebecca (Brandon) Weiss; sister of the late Jerry (surviving spouse Bonnie) Stalinsky. Also survived by grandchildren, Adam and Luca; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Arleigh, Lexi, Sammy and Margot; nieces, nephews, many life-long friends and family. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1 - 2 p.m.) Interment Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rotary District 7300 Polio Fund, 90 US Post Office, W. Steuben Street, #44305, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLADYS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now