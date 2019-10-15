|
MAHARAM GLADYS (STALINSKY)
Of Oakland, formerly of Churchill, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Maharam; beloved mother of Francine Shapera; grandma of Rick, Marissa and Riley; stepmother of Ellie (Ed) Short and Jan Maharam (Phil); stepgrandma of Sarah (Andrew) Guy and Rebecca (Brandon) Weiss; sister of the late Jerry (surviving spouse Bonnie) Stalinsky. Also survived by grandchildren, Adam and Luca; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Arleigh, Lexi, Sammy and Margot; nieces, nephews, many life-long friends and family. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1 - 2 p.m.) Interment Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rotary District 7300 Polio Fund, 90 US Post Office, W. Steuben Street, #44305, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019