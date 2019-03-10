Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
GLADYS (PAINTER) MAY Obituary
Age 98 of Longwood at Oakmont, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.  Born on April 21, 1920 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Barnett) Allen.  Beloved wife of the late Marvin L. May whom she met through their mutual dedication to East Liberty Presbyterian Church; loving mother of John A. May; dear grandmother of Erin May, Matthew (Edvina) May, Tyler (Elizabeth) May, Shelby May, and Hannah May; great-grandmother of Hugh and Jackson May; sister of Helen Storland; aunt of Jane Seiberts, Ruth Estep, Dorothy Johnson, Sue (Bob) Dowd and Christie (Tom) Villata. Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial service in the Chapel at Longwood at Oakmont on March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.  Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.  412-828-3535

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
