HEINAUER GLADYS MAY (HOLLIHAN)

Still beautiful at 92, our girl, Glady joined her sweetheart Tom in Heaven on Monday, March 9, 2020. They met at the FBI where dad was an agent and she was a secretary. They attended ex-agents social gatherings for many years. She loved her family, the beach, margaritas and being "Gigi" to her great-grandchildren. She lived life to the fullest, never missing a party or a chance to entertain her grandchildren with her hilarious antics. Always perfectly groomed and coiffed, Glady was a fashionista til the end. She had great taste and an enviable sense of style. Originally from Shaler, she was the youngest of eight. Having five brothers, she grew up with a love of sports that became a lifelong passion. Football was her game of choice, besides her beloved Steelers, she adopted Pitt, Penn State and Notre Dame. The Pirates and Penguins rounded out her year. She is survived by daughters, Lynn (Chuck) Voelker and Lisa (Steve) Evans and son, Mark (Melinda) Heinauer, eight grandchildren, Katie Donovan, Megan Rost, Jay Voelker, Allison Woods, Shea Evans, Casey Evans, Grant Heinauer, Brock Heinauer and 16 great-grandchildren. Glady always said, "not a bad one in the bunch." Friends and family will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning in the Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment immediately following in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. Please send condolences to:

