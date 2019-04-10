BURKE GLEMA (COLLINS)

Passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and companion, Ralph Ness. Glema was born on June 24, 1940 in McCombs Kentucky. She was the daughter of Lula (Hite) and Ballard Collins. She married Gerald W. Burke on September 3, 1960 and they were married for 42 years, until his death in May of 2002. Predeceased by her spouse, Gerald W. Burke; her sisters, Connie Stallsmith and Yvonne Bevins; her brother, Charles Collins and her parents, Lula and Ballard. Surviving are her children, Sandra (Paul) Labuda of Acme, PA, David (Andrea) Burke of Fishers, IN, Carrie Williams of Greensburg, PA; eight grandchildren who she adored, Alyssa, Michael, Lindsey, Zach, Hannah, Jacob, Olivia, and Nicholas; companion and best friend, Ralph Ness of Shillington, PA; sisters, Arizona Eyster of Vienna, OH and Jeanne McCurdy of Littleton, CO; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Glema retired from the University of Pittsburgh - University Center for International Studies. She loved her job and all of the international travel it entailed. Glema had a life of service to her church, her community, and her friends. She will be deeply missed. Thank you to her many friends who supported Glema in her time of need with love and support. Thank you to the staff of Bethlen Communities who assisted with Glema's care. Thank you to Excela Health Home Care & Hospice and MedCare Equipment Company for the compassionate care your staff provided to Glema. Services have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11 a.m., at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 200 North Market Street, Ligonier, PA with Pastor Bob Cummings to officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Glema's honor to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Jumonville Christian Camp & Retreat Center, to Laurel Faith in Action, or to Excela Health Home Care & Hospice. Condolences may be left at:

