COMBETTY GLEN A.

Of East McKeesport, age 69, on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved companion and partner of Shonna Fiola; loving father of Sean Patrick (Christina) Combetty of Baltimore, MD; brother of Richard (Linda) Combetty of Boston, PA, and the late Donna Erickson; uncle of Kalyn Combetty, Krista Erickson, and Jimbo Fiola; best friend of Delores Fiola. Glen was a fun loving and caring guy who enjoyed life to the fullest. He was ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and will best be remembered as a loyal devoted friend. Friends welcome to a memorial visitation on Saturday, 2-7 p.m., in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m.