More Obituaries for GLEN COMBETTY
GLEN A. COMBETTY

GLEN A. COMBETTY Obituary
COMBETTY GLEN A.

Of East McKeesport, age 69, on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved companion and partner of Shonna Fiola; loving father of Sean Patrick (Christina) Combetty of Baltimore, MD; brother of Richard (Linda) Combetty of Boston, PA, and the late Donna Erickson; uncle of Kalyn Combetty, Krista Erickson, and Jimbo Fiola; best friend of Delores Fiola. Glen was a fun loving and caring guy who enjoyed life to the fullest. He was ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and will best be remembered as a loyal devoted friend. Friends welcome to a memorial visitation on Saturday, 2-7 p.m., in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
