POWERS GLEN I.

Age 60, of Ross Township, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Son of Meryl and the late John Powers; beloved husband for 25 years of Kelly A. (Klippa) Powers; father of Jack and Jordan Powers; brother of Denise Hollis and Janine (Joe) Beley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Athanasius. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Glen's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.